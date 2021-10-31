$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MOD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.