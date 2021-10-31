$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,002. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

