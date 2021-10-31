-$0.72 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 33,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.