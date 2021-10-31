$0.91 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.