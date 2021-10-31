-$0.92 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.97). Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

