0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $937,977.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

