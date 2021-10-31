-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,446. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

