$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. 2,289,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.40. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of -1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

