$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.