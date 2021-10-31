$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $269,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

