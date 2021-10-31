$1.67 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $324.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

