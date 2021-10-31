$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,591. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

