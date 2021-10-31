$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.85 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

APA traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.