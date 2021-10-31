1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 722,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

