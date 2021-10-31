102,593 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Annexon by 92.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 45.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 44.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $625.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.74. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

