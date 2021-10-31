$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $51.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

