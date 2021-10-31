$11.93 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report sales of $11.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.62 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $13.16 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

