$112.96 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $480.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 million, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

