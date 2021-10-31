114,542 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.