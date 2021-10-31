$122.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report $122.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $525.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 824,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,911. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $145.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

