122,991 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FELE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.