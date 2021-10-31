12,535 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.60 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

