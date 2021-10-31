1,343,990 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,343,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,000. Gores Technology Partners comprises 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

GTPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

