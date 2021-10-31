1,345,300 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,345,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.68% of AST SpaceMobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $11.19 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

