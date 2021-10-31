150,000 Shares in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 46.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of PGRO opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

