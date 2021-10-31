$160.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $160.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $633.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 576,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,614. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.