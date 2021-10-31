1,805,464 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Bought by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,805,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,363,000. AST SpaceMobile accounts for approximately 1.5% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.28% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $7,740,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $7,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

ASTS stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

