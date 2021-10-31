$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post sales of $2.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $990,000.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 1,075,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

