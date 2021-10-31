21,038,712 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,983,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 0.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 3.07% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 26.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.