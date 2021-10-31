$225.57 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $225.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.32 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $784.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

PDS opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

