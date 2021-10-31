24,214 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $167.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

