246,442 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 246,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $197.19 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.