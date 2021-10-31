25,193 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.12. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.