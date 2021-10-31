$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 264,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,963. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.