$3.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the lowest is $2.84. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $185.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

