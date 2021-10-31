$3.98 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share of $3.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $533.95. The company had a trading volume of 266,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,089. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.02 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

