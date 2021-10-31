$35.34 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $35.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.27 million and the lowest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MIXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 17,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $303.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

