3,528 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

