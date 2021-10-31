360,000 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,558,000. IHS Markit makes up about 0.7% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.