$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 526,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,239. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

