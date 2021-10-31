$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post sales of $47.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 113.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.34 million, a P/E ratio of 152.43 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

