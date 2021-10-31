472,825 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Organogenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.94. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.