500 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052.

RBLX stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

