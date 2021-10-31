50,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $970,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,640,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,726,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $238,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

