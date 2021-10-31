50,000 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,069,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

