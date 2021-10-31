51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 51job by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 51job by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 51job by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.70. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

