$52.11 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $52.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.23 million and the lowest is $51.98 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.65 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.81 million, with estimates ranging from $221.07 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 814,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 401,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.