$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report $52.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $254.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

IIPR opened at $263.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

