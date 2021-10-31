57,231 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,734. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

ATRC stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.