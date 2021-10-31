$664.60 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $664.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.20 million and the lowest is $659.20 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 21,132,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

